Nikola Jokic, Suns owner Mat Ishbia get into altercation during playoff game

(WXYZ) — Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic and Phoenix Suns Owner Mat Ishbia got into a courtside altercation that resulted in Jokic getting a technical foul on Sunday night.

It happened near the end of the first half of the Western Conference Semifinal between the Nuggets and the Suns.

Ishbia was sitting courtside when one of the Suns' players went into the bench. Ishbia was holding the basketball, and Jokic went up to him to grab the ball from him.

The ball flew into the stands, and then Jokic's left forearm made contact with Ishbia, who then fell backward into his chair with his arms in the air.

Ishbia, a Michigan State basketball alum and the CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage in Pontiac, purchased the Suns earlier this year.

Jokic received a technical foul for the incident.

After the game, Jokic said the official told him he was elbowing a fan.

"But the fan put the hand on me first. So I thought the league's supposed to protect us or whatever, but maybe I'm wrong, so we will see," Jokic said, according to ESPN.

Denver's coach, Michael Malone, also defended Jokic, saying it was crazy he got a technical foul.

"He is going to get the ball, and some fan is holding on to the ball like he wants to be a part of the game. Just give the ball up, man," Malone said.

On Monday morning, Ishbia tweeted, "Great win for the Suns last night in an amazing series so far! That should be and is the only story. Suspending or fining anyone over last nights incident would not be right. I have alot of respect for Jokic and don’t want to see anything like that. Excited for game 5! Go Suns!"