Niele Ivey proudly watches on as her son makes his NBA debut for the same city she once played for

The WNBA is where Niele Ivey raised her son Jaden Ivey and the Detroit Shock is the team she played for. She said she barely remembers her Detroit debut, but she'll never forget her son's.

Cannot wait to share this story🥹 Spent some time w/ @IrishCoachIvey before her son’s NBA debut. We mic’d her up for player intros & got her reaction to @IveyJaden’s FIRST NBA points, also the first basket of the game 🥲 #WHOLESOME pic.twitter.com/1XI2lP06sj — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) October 20, 2022

She's the current coach for Notre Dame women's basketball, but she said while she watches her son she definitely takes on the role of mother instead of coach. She said opening night for the Detroit Pistons was about trying to soak it all in. As she watched from her seat in the stands, Jaden Ivey scored the first basket of the game and the first of his NBA career. He finished his professional debut with 19 pts in nearly 32 minutes of playing time.

Niele Ivey said the experience was surreal, but a dream come true and a blessing from God.

