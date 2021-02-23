WATCH: Steve Yzerman says he finds positives in Red Wings season

The Red Wings are back at the bottom of the NHL's standings, but the man running the show sees silver linings.

Steve Yzerman said on Monday he's "generally pleased with the effort, competitiveness" of the Red Wings this season.

He said the team made the decision to play through a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. He sees a lot of positives since the guys came back. pic.twitter.com/ZX3Ctf5TIS — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) February 22, 2021

The team is 5-12-3, sitting 29th out of 31 teams in the league.

Yzerman said the organization made the decision to play through a COVID-19 outbreak on the team, when they ultimately lost five straight games. He added he sees a lot of positives since the guys came back.

“Our first four games, we played pretty well and got a split in those two and right away we lost, over a course of a week, five players,” Yzerman said at the Detroit Economic Club annual luncheon.

“It’s difficult to win with a healthy squad, and it’s a challenge when you’re not healthy," he said.

Yzerman said he likes how the Red Wings have played in a lot of close games. He views that as a positive.

"Overall, in the last month since we got our guys healthy, I’ve seen a lot of positives in a lot of things, and it doesn’t really show in the wins and losses, but in a lot of things, we have a seen a significant step in the right direction," Yzerman said.