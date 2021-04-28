Veleno debuts, goalies steal the show in Red Wings shootout loss to Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Patrik Laine and Oliver Bjorkstrand scored in a shootout and the Columbus Blue Jackets snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 1-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Laine deked Thomas Greiss and beat him between the pads to lead off. Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins denied Jakub Vrana and Adam Erne before Bjorkstrand sealed the win.

Merzlikins, who had 41 saves and made two great stops in the waning seconds of the overtime period, got his second shutout of the season and seventh of his career. Greiss had 33 saves for the Red Wings.

Joe Veleno and Jeff Blashill talked about the former first-rounder's NHL debut. "He looked like a guy who's played two years pro and was ready for the opportunity to skate in the NHL," Blashill said. pic.twitter.com/wOj3dm0Qgq — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) April 28, 2021

Joe Veleno, a 2018 first-round pick, made his NHL debut.

