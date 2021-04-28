Watch
Veleno debuts, goalies steal the show in Red Wings shootout loss to Blue Jackets

Jay LaPrete/AP
Detroit Red Wings' Thomas Greiss, front right, makes a save as teammate Joe Valeno, left center, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier, left, and Cam Atkinson look for the rebound during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Posted at 6:27 AM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 06:27:19-04

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Patrik Laine and Oliver Bjorkstrand scored in a shootout and the Columbus Blue Jackets snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 1-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Laine deked Thomas Greiss and beat him between the pads to lead off. Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins denied Jakub Vrana and Adam Erne before Bjorkstrand sealed the win.

Merzlikins, who had 41 saves and made two great stops in the waning seconds of the overtime period, got his second shutout of the season and seventh of his career. Greiss had 33 saves for the Red Wings.

Joe Veleno, a 2018 first-round pick, made his NHL debut.

"He looked like a guy who's played two years pro and was ready for the opportunity to skate in the NHL," Jeff Blashill said.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
