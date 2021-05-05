Watch
Tyler Bertuzzi undergoes successful back surgery, should be ready for start of next season

<p>DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 28: Tyler Bertuzzi #59 of the Detroit Red Wings gets set for the face-off against the St. Louis Blues during an NHL game at Little Caesars Arena on November 28, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. The Red Wings defeated the Blues 4-3. (Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 2:30 PM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 14:30:45-04

(WSYM) — Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi underwent successful back surgery last week, the team announced on Wednesday.

Bertuzzi had surgery on Friday, April 30 at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City, performed by Dr. Frank Cammisa.

The team said the 26-year-old is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for the start of next season.

He played only nine games for Detroit before suffering the injury on Jan. 30, but was off to a hot-start with five goals and two assists.

