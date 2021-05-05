Tyler Bertuzzi undergoes successful back surgery, should be ready for start of next season

(WSYM) — Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi underwent successful back surgery last week, the team announced on Wednesday.

Bertuzzi had surgery on Friday, April 30 at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City, performed by Dr. Frank Cammisa.

The team said the 26-year-old is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for the start of next season.

He played only nine games for Detroit before suffering the injury on Jan. 30, but was off to a hot-start with five goals and two assists.