See where the Red Wings will pick in the 2021 NHL Draft

Carlos Osorio/AP
FILE - In this April 19, 2019, file photo, Steve Yzerman answers a question during an NHL hockey news conference where he was introduced as the new executive vice president and general manager of the Detroit Red Wings, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Posted at 7:30 PM, Jul 20, 2021
DETROIT, Mich. — The Detroit Red Wings are scheduled to have 11 picks in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, which takes place July 23-24.

The Red Wings sent one of their second-round picks to the New York Islanders as part of the trade that brought Nick Leddy to Detroit.

Round 1 will take place Friday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Rounds 2-7 will take place Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. ET on NHL Network.

DETROIT RED WINGS 2021 DRAFT PICKS:

Round 1: 6th pick, 23rd pick (from Washington)
Round 2: 38th pick, 48th pick (from NY Rangers)
Round 3: 70th pick, 94th pick (from Vegas)
Round 4: 102nd pick, 128th pick (from Tampa Bay)
Round 5: 134th pick, 138th pick (from Ottawa via Montreal)
Round 6: 166th pick

