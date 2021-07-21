Watch
Report: Seattle takes Detroit's Dennis Cholowski in expansion draft

Carlos Osorio/AP
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Dennis Cholowski plays during an NHL hockey game, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Posted at 7:08 PM, Jul 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-21 19:08:37-04

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Dennis Cholowski has been selected by the Seattle Kraken in the NHL expansion draft, according to a report from Sportsnet in Canada.

Cholowski was one of eight defensemen on Detroit's list of players available to be selected.

Under expansion draft rules, Seattle must select at least one player from each of the other teams in the NHL (except the Vegas Golden Knights, who are exempt from participating.)

Seattle's picks are scheduled to be formally announced during a television broadcast Wednesday night.

