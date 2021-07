DETROIT, Mich. — The Red Wings released their preseason schedule for the 2021-22 season. It's a return to normal, with some geographic rivals, but a break from last season's divisions.

SCHEDULE

Sept. 29: at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 30: vs. Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2: vs. Columbus, 7 p.m.

Oct. 3: at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Oct. 4: vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 6: at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7: vs. Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 9: at Buffalo, 3 p.m.