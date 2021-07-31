Red Wings training camp returns to Traverse City for 2021

(WXYZ) -- Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman announced Friday that the team's training camp and NHL Prospect Tournament will return to Centre ICE Arena in Traverse City for the 2021-22 season.

The NHL Prospect Tournament will take place September 16-20. The Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, St. Louis Blues and Toronto Maple Leafs are scheduled to compete along with Detroit, though participating teams may be subject to change if COVID-19-related travel restrictions apply.

The Red Wings Training Camp Golf Classic is scheduled for Wednesday, September 22 at the Grand Traverse Resort & Spa in Acme.

Training camp opens September 23, with daily practices running through September 28, including the annual Red & White Game on Sunday, September 26.

Detroit is scheduled to begin preseason play September 29 in Chicago.