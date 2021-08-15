Watch
SportsNHLRed Wings

Actions

Red Wings sign first round pick Sebastian Cossa to entry-level deal

items.[0].image.alt
Detroit Red Wings
Goaltender Sebastian Cossa speaks with reporters on a video call after being selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the NHL Draft on July 23, 2021. (Photo by Detroit Red Wings)
Sebastian Cossa 2021 NHL Draft
Posted at 11:35 PM, Aug 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-14 23:35:57-04

The Detroit Red Wings have signed goaltender Sebastian Cossa to a three-year entry-level deal.

Cossa, selected by Detroit with the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, spent the past two seasons with the Edmonton Oil Kings of the WHL. He was ranked as the top North American goaltender in the draft by the NHL Central Scouting Bureau, and was the first goaltender selected.

"Just the beginning!" Cossa said on Twitter. "Extremely proud to officially join the Red Wings organization! Thanks to all my family, the entire Oil Kings organization, and all of my coaches and trainers who have supported me along the way."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up today!