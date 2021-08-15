Red Wings sign first round pick Sebastian Cossa to entry-level deal

The Detroit Red Wings have signed goaltender Sebastian Cossa to a three-year entry-level deal.

Cossa, selected by Detroit with the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, spent the past two seasons with the Edmonton Oil Kings of the WHL. He was ranked as the top North American goaltender in the draft by the NHL Central Scouting Bureau, and was the first goaltender selected.

"Just the beginning!" Cossa said on Twitter. "Extremely proud to officially join the Red Wings organization! Thanks to all my family, the entire Oil Kings organization, and all of my coaches and trainers who have supported me along the way."