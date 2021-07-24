Red Wings select D Simon Edvinsson, G Sebastian Cossa in NHL Draft first round

(WXYZ) -- The Detroit Red Wings selected defenseman Simon Edvinsson of Sweden and goaltender Sebastian Cossa of Canada Friday night in the first round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Family is everything.



Simon Edvinsson shares a special moment as he gets picked by the @DetroitRedWings at sixth overall. #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/oKIpEzgJ0d — NHL (@NHL) July 24, 2021

During the 2020-21 season, Edvinsson had one assist in 10 SHL games before finishing the season in HockeyAllsvenskan (Sweden's second-tier pro league), tallying five assists in 14 games.

Edvinsson was ranked second among European skaters by NHL Central Scouting Services behind forward William Eklund, who went to the San Jose Sharks with the following pick.

Edvinsson told NHL.com he looks up to Hall of Fame defenseman Nicklas Lidstrom:

"He's a legend here in Sweden and I think every defender here is Sweden knows who he are. He's a terrific guy. He's an easy player that makes great effort for the team. I think that's what every defender wants to achieve, being there for the team and to play easy, to be strong, aggressive and win 1-on-1 duels, to be harder to play against. That's what I like about him."

Detroit originally held the 23rd overall pick in the first round, but traded up to select Cossa 15th overall. In addition to the 23rd pick, the Red Wings sent a second round pick and fifth round pick in this year's draft to the Dallas Stars.

The six-foot-six Cossa won 17 of 19 WHL starts during the 2020-21 season with a league-best .941 save percentage, and was named a finalist for WHL Goaltender of the Year.

“There’s a lot to like in Cossa’s game,” John Williams of NHL Central Scouting said on the NHL Draft Class podcast. “I think this guy with his size, his athleticism, I think he’s got the chance to be a No. 1 and a franchise-type goalie.”