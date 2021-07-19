Watch
SportsNHLRed Wings

Actions

Red Wings reveal protected, available players for Seattle expansion draft

items.[0].image.alt
Carlos Osorio/AP
Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin plays during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
FILE Dylan Larkin
Posted at 9:16 PM, Jul 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-18 21:16:44-04

The NHL has announced the list of players who are protected — or more importantly left unprotected — for the upcoming Seattle Kraken expansion draft.

Teams submitted their protected player lists to the league Saturday following a busy day of league-wide deals that helped teams solidify rosters and make decisions on what players would be exposed to Seattle ahead of Wednesday’s expansion draft.

The Detroit Red Wings have protected the following players:
Forwards: Tyler Bertuzzi, Adam Erne, Robby Fabbri, Dylan Larkin, Michael Rasmussen, Givani Smith, Jakub Vrana
Defensemen: Filip Hronek, Nick Leddy, Gustav Lindstrom
Goaltender: Thomas Greiss

The following Red Wings players are available to be selected in the expansion draft:
Forwards: Riley Barber, Kyle Criscuolo, Turner Elson, Valtteri Filppula, Sam Gagner, Luke Glendening, Darren Helm, Taro Hirose, Vladislav Namestnikov, Frans Nielsen, Bobby Ryan, Evgeny Svechnikov, Dominic Turgeon, Hayden Verbeek
Defensemen: Alex Biega, Dennis Cholowski, Danny DeKeyser, Christian Djoos, Joe Hicketts, Dylan McIlrath, Marc Staal, Troy Stecher
Goaltenders: Jonathan Bernier, Kevin Boyle, Kaden Fulcher, Calvin Pickard

Each team's list of protected and available players can be viewed here.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up today!