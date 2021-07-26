Red Wings re-sign Marc Staal

DETROIT, Mich. — Defenseman Marc Staal is staying put in Detroit.

The Red Wings announced reaching an agreement with Staal. A person with direct knowledge of the contract told The Associated Press it’s a one-year deal worth $2 million. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team did not release the contract’s value. Sportsnet reports the contract comes with a full no-movement clause.

The 34-year-old Staal returns to Detroit for a second year after spending his first 13 NHL seasons with the New York Rangers. He had three goals and 10 points in 56 games last season, and is highly valued for his experience and leadership overseeing a young, rebuilding team.

