Red Wings outlast Lightning for victory in shootout; Greiss gets second straight shutout

DETROIT (AP) — Sam Gagner scored to end an eight-round shootout and Thomas Greiss stopped 33 shots, lifting the Detroit Red Wings to a 1-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

Thomas Greiss gets his second straight shutout. Sam Gagner scored the SO winner pic.twitter.com/yIyHxSuJpm — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) May 1, 2021

The defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning were in control all afternoon, but it didn’t show up on the scoreboard in regulation or overtime. Both teams scored with their first two shooters before four in a row were denied in the shootout.

Jakub Vrana kicked and scored one-handed in the Red Wings shootout



OH. MY. 😮 pic.twitter.com/yAFXbqY22J — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) May 1, 2021

Greiss helped his rebuilding and banged-up team beat one of the best in the league. Tampa Bay’s Curtis McElhinney made 15 saves over three periods and overtime.