Red Wings outlast Lightning for victory in shootout; Greiss gets second straight shutout

Paul Sancya/AP
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) interferes with Detroit Red Wings goaltender Thomas Greiss (29) as Danny DeKeyser (65) defends as the puck enters the net in the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Detroit. The goal was challenged and overturned. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 9:52 PM, May 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-01 21:52:28-04

DETROIT (AP) — Sam Gagner scored to end an eight-round shootout and Thomas Greiss stopped 33 shots, lifting the Detroit Red Wings to a 1-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

The defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning were in control all afternoon, but it didn’t show up on the scoreboard in regulation or overtime. Both teams scored with their first two shooters before four in a row were denied in the shootout.

Greiss helped his rebuilding and banged-up team beat one of the best in the league. Tampa Bay’s Curtis McElhinney made 15 saves over three periods and overtime.

