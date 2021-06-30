Watch
Red Wings hire Alex Tanguay as assistant coach

David Zalubowski/AP
FILE -- In this file photo from Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, retired Colorado Avalanche players Alex Tanguay, left, and Peter Forsberg carry out the Stanley Cup during a ceremony to retire the number worn by teammate Milan Hejduk, before an NHL hockey game between the Avalanche and the Minnesota Wild in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 3:49 PM, Jun 30, 2021
DETROIT, Mich. — (WXYZ) -- The Detroit Red Wings have hired assistant coach Alex Tanguay.

Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman made the announcement on Wednesday, filling an opening that was created when the team and Dan Bylsma decided he would not return next season.

Tanguay was an assistant coach the last two years for the Iowa Wild in the American Hockey League. He had 863 points during a 16-year NHL career, which included two stints with the Colorado Avalanche.

"It's a big challenge," Tanguay told reporters Wednesday. "I was looking for an opportunity to get myself inside the door of the NHL."

"When I started talking with (Red Wings head coach) Jeff (Blashill), I had a real good interaction with him, we started talking about strategies, what he was looking for, we share ideas. And then I had a conversation with Steve and it was a great conversation. I'm very happy to be a resource now for those guys, and become a part of their team, and try to help and make this team grow."

Yzerman in May gave Blashill a contract extension despite a five-year postseason drought and 172-221-62 career record.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

