The Detroit Red Wings have re-signed defenseman Filip Hronek to a three-year contract.

The deal includes a reported average annual value of $4.4 million.

Hronek, a second-round draft pick by Detroit in 2016, completed his third season with the Red Wings in 2020-21.

In 56 games this past season, Hronek tallied 26 points (two goals, 24 assists.)