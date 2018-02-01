Red Wings beat Sharks 2-1 in shootout

DETROIT (AP) - Justin Abdelkader scored in the seventh round of a shootout, and Petr Mrazek stopped Tomas Hertl at the other end to give the Detroit Red Wings a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday night.

Trevor Daley scored for the Red Wings in the third period before Kevin Labanc responded for San Jose. Gustav Nyquist, Andreas Athanasiou, Tomas Tatar and Abdelkader scored in the shootout for Detroit, while Joe Pavelski, Logan Couture and Chris Tierney scored for the Sharks.

The Red Wings had a season-high 44 shots, but San Jose salvaged a point thanks to goalie Martin Jones and Labanc's goal with 4:59 remaining. The Sharks spoiled Mrazek's bid for a third shutout in January after an extended period in Detroit's zone. Luke Glendening of the Red Wings was caught without a stick, and Labanc's wrist shot through traffic beat Mrazek high to the glove side.

Mrazek finished with 30 saves.

Daley put Detroit up 1-0 with 13:12 remaining. Jones appeared to have stopped Daley's backhander from a tough angle, but the puck dropped over his left pad and ended up in the net for the defenseman's fourth goal of the season.

The goal came moments after Pavelski hit the post at the other end.

Detroit was playing its first game after the All-Star break, while the Sharks lost the previous night at Pittsburgh. The Red Wings had their chances before Daley opened the scoring. Darren Helm was unable to convert a clean breakaway early in the second period, and Martin Frk had an open net on a third-period rebound, but the puck went wide.

San Jose defenseman Justin Braun, who was without a stick at the time, stuck out a skate and appeared to get a piece of Frk's shot.

NOTES: San Jose's Brent Burns had six shots in the first period and nine for the game. ... Labanc played his 100th NHL game. The goal was his sixth of the season.

UP NEXT

Sharks: Visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night.

Red Wings: Visit the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night.