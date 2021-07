(WSYM) — The Detroit Red Wings have agreed to one-year contract extensions with center Sam Gagner and goaltender Calvin Pickard.

Gagner, 31, appeared in 42 games for Detroit last season and had seven goals and eight assists on 88 shots. This coming year will be his 15th in the NHL.

Pickard, 29, played in six games for the Red Wings and had a 2-1-1 record with a 3.16 goals-against average and .874 save percentage.