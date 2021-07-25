Watch
Red Wings add six players on second day of 2021 NHL Draft

Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman discusses the team's 2021 draft class, which included six picks on day two of the NHL Draft.
Posted at 8:48 PM, Jul 24, 2021
(WXYZ) -- The Detroit Red Wings selected six players Saturday on the second day of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Detroit traded up to select defenseman Shai Buium in the second round with the 36th overall pick, then added forward and Jackson, Michigan native Carter Mazur in the third round.

The Red Wings selected center Redmond "Red" Savage from the USA NTDP in the fourth round, then took forward Liam Dower Nilsson and defenseman Oscar Plandowski in the fifth round.

Detroit's final selection of the 2021 draft was forward Pasquale Zito in the sixth round.

