Red Wings add six players on second day of 2021 NHL Draft

(WXYZ) -- The Detroit Red Wings selected six players Saturday on the second day of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Detroit traded up to select defenseman Shai Buium in the second round with the 36th overall pick, then added forward and Jackson, Michigan native Carter Mazur in the third round.

Dreams come true. Read this from ⁦@Carter_Mazur⁩, age 8. Now the Michigan native is the newest ⁦@DetroitRedWings⁩ @NHL Draft pick. (Photo courtesy: Mazur Family.) ⁦@NHLNetwork⁩ ⁦⁩ pic.twitter.com/PDyvtfpamT — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 24, 2021

The Red Wings selected center Redmond "Red" Savage from the USA NTDP in the fourth round, then took forward Liam Dower Nilsson and defenseman Oscar Plandowski in the fifth round.

Look who was with Liam Dower Nilsson when he was drafted!



Last night’s first rounder Simon Edvinsson. 🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪 #DRWDraft pic.twitter.com/vkCkxVmjh6 — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 24, 2021

Detroit's final selection of the 2021 draft was forward Pasquale Zito in the sixth round.