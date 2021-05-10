Jeff Blashill, Steve Yzerman to meet about future

After Saturday's season-ending loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets, Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill said he and general manager Steve Yzerman would sit down to discuss Blashill's future with the team.

"I'll sit down with Steve," Blashill said. "I've been a Red Wing for a long time now. Certainly have enjoyed every second I've been part of this organization and we'll see what tomorrow brings."

Since being named Detroit's head coach in 2015, Blashill has compiled an overall regular-season record of 172-221-62.

The Red Wings' lone postseason appearance under Blashill was a 4-1 series loss to Tampa Bay in the opening round of the 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs.