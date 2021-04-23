Dylan Larkin out for remainder of season with upper-body injury

(WSYM) — (WXYZ) -- Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin will miss the remainder of the season with an upper-body injury, head coach Jeff Blashill announced Friday.

Larkin suffered the injury in Tuesday's loss to the Dallas Stars. Blashill said Larkin will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

"Dylan's a huge piece of our team," said Blashill. "He's our captain, he drives our engine with his work ethic every day in practice and games."

In 44 games this season, his first as Detroit's captain, Larkin has nine goals and 14 assists.

Larkin joins Tyler Bertuzzi, who Blashill announced Thursday is also out for the remainder of the season.

Detroit's final scheduled game of the regular season is May 8.