Watch
Sports

Actions

Dylan Larkin out for remainder of season with upper-body injury

items.[0].image.alt
Carlos Osorio/AP
Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Dylan Larkin 2021
Posted at 12:56 PM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 15:36:52-04

(WSYM) — (WXYZ) -- Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin will miss the remainder of the season with an upper-body injury, head coach Jeff Blashill announced Friday.

Larkin suffered the injury in Tuesday's loss to the Dallas Stars. Blashill said Larkin will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

"Dylan's a huge piece of our team," said Blashill. "He's our captain, he drives our engine with his work ethic every day in practice and games."

In 44 games this season, his first as Detroit's captain, Larkin has nine goals and 14 assists.

Larkin joins Tyler Bertuzzi, who Blashill announced Thursday is also out for the remainder of the season.

Detroit's final scheduled game of the regular season is May 8.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2021 Senior Spotlight

Celebrate a 2021 High School Senior!