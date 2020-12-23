Detroit Red Wings unveil 2021 schedule; season opener on Jan. 14 against Carolina

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings and the NHL unveiled the 2020-21 season schedule on Wednesday with the Detroit Red Wings opening the season at home against the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 14.

It comes just days after the league announced an agreement with the NHLPA for a 56-game season with realigned divisions.

Training camps will open Jan. 3 and there will be no pre-season games. The seven teams that didn't participate in the NHL's return to play, including the Detroit Red Wings, can open training camps as early as Dec. 31.

As part of the agreement, the Stanley Cup Playoffs will feature 16 teams in the best-of-seven, four-round format that will end mid-July with plans for a return to normal hockey in 2021-22 with the season starting in October.

Also, the realigned divisions will include one division with the Canada-based teams, and games will be played within realigned divisions only. The top four teams in each division will qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The teams the Red Wings' Central division are: Carolina Hurricanes, Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, Florida Panthers, Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning.

The schedule is below.

Jan. 14 vs. Carolina

Jan. 16 vs. Carolina

Jan. 18 vs. Columbus

Jan. 19 vs. Columbus

Jan. 22 at Chicago

Jan. 24 at Chicago

Jan.26 at Dallas

Jan. 28 at Dallas

Jan. 30 vs. Florida

Jan. 31 vs. Florida

Feb. 3 at Tampa Bay

Feb. 5 at Tampa Bay

Feb. 7 at Florida

Feb. 9 at Florida

Feb. 11 at Nashville

Feb. 13 at Nashville

Feb. 15 vs. Chicago

Feb. 17 vs. Chicago

Feb. 19 vs. Florida

Feb. 21 vs. Florida

Feb.23 vs. Nashville

Feb. 25 vs. Nashville

Feb. 27 at Chicago

Feb. 28 at Chicago

March 2 at Columbus

March 4 at Carolina

March 9 vs. Tampa Bay

March 11 vs. Tampa Bay

March 14 vs. Carolina

March 16 vs. Carolina

March 18 vs. Dallas

March 20 vs. Dallas

March 23 at Nashville

March 25 at Nashville

March 27 vs. Columbus

March 28 vs. Coumbus

March 30 at Florida

April 1 at Florida

April 3 at Tampa Bay

April 4 at Tampa Bay

April 6 vs. Nashville

April 8 vs. Nashville

April 10 at Carolina

April 12 at Carolina

April 15 vs. Chicago

April 17 vs. Chicago

April 19 at Dallas

April 20 at Dallas

April 22 vs. Dallas

April 24 vs. Dallas

April 27 at Columbus

April 29 at Carolina

May 1 vs. Tampa Bay

May 2 vs. Tampa Bay

May 7 - at Columbus

May 8 - at Columbus