Detroit Red Wings reportedly trade for Carolina goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic

Gerry Broome/AP
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) watches the puck during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Posted at 3:46 PM, Jul 22, 2021
(WSYM) — The Detroit Red Wings have reportedly traded for Carolina goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic.

Hockey Night in Canada's Chris Johnston reports that Detroit will send the Hurricanes a third-round pick and the rights to goaltender Jonathan Bernier, who is a pending unrestricted free agent.

Shortly after the trade, it was reported that Nedeljkovic signed a two-year contract with Detroit worth an average of $3 million a year.

The 25-year-old is 6-feet tall and 189 pounds and was born in Parma, Ohio. He was drafted by Carolina in the second round in 2014.

He's played 29 games for Carolina had had a 17-7-4 record with a 2.01 goals-against average and .928 save percentage.

Last year, he started nine playoff games for the Hurricanes and had a 4-5 record with a 2.17 goals-against average and .920 save percentage.

