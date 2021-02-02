Detroit Red Wings holding #MIKidsCan goalie helmet design contest

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings are holding a contest to have a kid design a goalie helmet that will be worn in a game in April.

The Detroit Red Wings Goalie #MIKidsCan helmet design contest is open to Michigan kids ages 5 to 15. The winning design will be picked by Red Wings goalie Jonathan Bernier, who will wear the helmet once it is produced, then autograph it and send it to the winning artist.

The winner design will be based on creativity, originality, and Red Wings theme.

Four other finalists will win an item autographed by Bernier.

You can access the design template, as well as get details on how to submit a design on the Detroit Red Wings website.