Detroit Red Wings goalie to sport helmet designed by 5-year-old contest winner

(WXYZ) — Let's hear it for 5-year-old Drew McCarty from Kalkaska!

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and the Detroit Red Wings announced that Drew is the winner of the #MIKidsCan Detroit Red Wings helmet design contest. His submission beat out 113 statewide entries and was selected by Detroit Red Wings goalie Jonathan Bernier.

Bernier will sport the new helmet design at the Detroit Red Wings game on April 24. According to a press release, Drew will get to keep the designed and autographed helmet and attend a Detroit Red Wings game.

"We want to congratulate Drew McCarty, and thank all of the kids that entered this amazing contest,” said Molly Wurdack-Folt, vice president of Corporate Partnerships Activation for the Detroit Red Wings, in a press release. “We can’t wait to see Jonathan Bernier sporting his newest helmet design, and hopefully leading the Red Wings to a big win!”

The design contest was partly sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan's #MIKidsCan program.