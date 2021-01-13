Detroit Red Wings enter into multi-year partnership with PointsBet

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings announced Tuesday that it will be entering into a "strategic multi-year partnership" with global sportsbook operator PointsBet, which will officially become operational in 2021.

This news comes after the Detroit Tigers announced last July that PointsBet would also be its official gaming

partner.

"The partnership, designed to enhance fan engagement and game-day excitement, includes the rebranding of Sports & Social Detroit at Little Caesars Arena to the PointsBet Sports Bar," a release states.

PointsBet Sports Bar will offer a full-service food and beverage menu, high-def televisions, live betting odds, special guests, unique programming and VIP access.

"Our fans will enjoy the lively atmosphere of the PointsBet Sports Bar and the energy this partnership will bring to the game-day experience in and around Little Caesars Arena," said Chris Granger, Group President, Sports & Entertainment, Ilitch Holdings, Inc. "We are proud to deepen our relationship with PointsBet and we look forward to creating dynamic experiences for our fans."

"We are thrilled to extend our relationship with the Ilitch organization and announce this partnership with the Detroit Red Wings, a very proud and storied NHL franchise with an extremely passionate fanbase," said Johnny Aitken, CEO of PointsBet USA.