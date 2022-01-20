NHL updates 2022 calendar, rescheduling Red Wings' missed games

The NHL has updated their 2021-2022 game calendar to ensure that all clubs complete their full game schedule by the time the regular season comes to an end.

The NHL rescheduled nearly 100 games that were postponed due to pandemic-related issues. Eight of those contests feature the Red Wings, Eight of those contests belong to the Red Wings, including three home games in the month of February.

Fan whos bought tickets for the originally scheduled Feb. 23 game against Philadelphia are not able to use those tickets for the Avalanche game on Feb. 23, as those must now be used on Feb. 12. Ticketmaster buyers will receive an email detailing all options. The Red Wings will now play seven games in the month of February, which was originally reserved for NHL players traveling to Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

