Williams energy and attitude fitting right in with Lions

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Jamaal Williams has the personality to light up any room he walks into.

He's fun-loving, and will more than likely win the team award for best smile.

But Williams also knows that while having fun can take some of the pressures off the rigors of an NFL season, it can also aid in creating an atmosphere where getting better is the common goal, while doing it with flare.

Williams sat down with Action Sports Justin Rose to discuss his time thus far in Detroit.

