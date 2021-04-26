Watch
SportsNFLLions

Actions

Who will the Lions pick in the NFL Draft? Here's what a beat writer says

Posted at 12:21 PM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 12:21:13-04

(WSYM) — The Detroit Lions have the No. 7 pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday, with plenty of needs.

It's also the first picks for new GM Brad Holmes and Head Coach Dan Campbell, who are building the team they want after years of Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia.

Who are the Lions looking at, and will they trade up or down? Justin Rose spoke with Detroit Free Press Lions Beat Writer Dave Birkett to see what he thinks the team will do.

Watch in the video player below.

Detroit Free Press' Dave Birkett previews the Lions draft

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2021 Senior Spotlight

Celebrate a 2021 High School Senior!