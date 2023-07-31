'We are winning the Super Bowl,' Lions fans converge from across Michigan to watch training camp

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — What an exciting time for the Detroit Lions and their fans!

Many supporters have traveled from all over the state to see the team during their training camp at Allen Park, and while I was there, I found one from mid-Michigan.

"We are really excited for the season. This is a good team, and it's a good year. Might be our year to win the division, " said Luke Quaranta.

Quaranta traveled all the way from Lansing to get an up-close look at the team ahead of the anticipated week one kickoff against last year's Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Mahomes is not going to have a good game against us, you know it," Quaranta said.

Quaranta's confidence was felt all around Lions camp Monday.

"Should have a good season Amon-Ra St. Brown should go crazy and either playoffs or bust," he said.

While the kids at Monday's practice were excited about the Lions' potential for a championship run.

"We are winning the Super Bowl," they said.

