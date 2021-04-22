Watch
SportsNFLLions

Actions

WATCH: TJ Hockenson stars in new wrestling-themed commercial with George Kittle

items.[0].image.alt
Duane Burleson/AP
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson runs after a catch in the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
TJ Hockenson Lions Football
Posted at 4:11 PM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 16:11:05-04

(WXYZ) -- Detroit Lions tight end TJ Hockenson put his acting skills on display in a new pro wrestling-themed commercial with friend and fellow NFL tight end George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers.

The 60-second ad features Hockenson portraying Kittle's manager as he enters a makeshift ring for a backyard barbecue battle.

Kittle's love of pro wrestling has previously carried over to the field, incorporating AEW wrester Penta El Zero Miedo's "Zero Fear" gesture into celebrations.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2021 Senior Spotlight

Celebrate a 2021 High School Senior!