WATCH: Matthew Stafford's farewell message to Detroit

The Lions shared Matthew Stafford's farewell video message to Detroit on Wednesday night.

"This city will always be a part of me," Stafford says in the video. "Now, as I navigate this next step in my football journey, it's time to say thank you, Detroit."

The trade sending Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for quarterback Jared Goff and future draft picks is expected to be officially announced this week following the start of the NFL's new league business year.

A look at Matthew Stafford's career in Detroit: pic.twitter.com/IBH38Nmms5 — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) March 18, 2021

The Detroit Tigers were among others sharing their well-wishes for Stafford Wednesday night, saying he had "left a lasting impact on all of Detroit."