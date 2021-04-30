Watch
WATCH: Lions GM Brad Holmes calls Penei Sewell on NFL Draft night

Jeff Nguyen/AP
Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes during his press conference. 2021 NFL DRAFT DAY 1 (AP Photo)
Posted at 3:55 PM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 15:55:42-04

(WXYZ) -- The Detroit Lions released video Friday of general manager Brad Holmes' phone call to Penei Sewell, informing the offensive tackle he was about to be selected with the seventh overall pick in the NFL Draft.

"One Pride over here, man," Holmes told Sewell during the call. "We want you in this pride, all right?"

Head coach Dan Campbell joined the call later.

"You're gonna change the culture for us, man," Campbell told Sewell. "We're gonna build this thing around guys like you, you hear me?"

