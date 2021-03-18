WATCH: Jared Goff, Matthew Stafford share messages with their new fans

On the day their trade became official, quarterbacks Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford each shared brief video messages with their new team's fanbase.
"Happy to be here," Goff said in a video released by the Detroit Lions. "Excited to get going. Let's go."
.@JaredGoff16 checking in with a message for #Lions fans. #OnePride
"Ready to get to work," Stafford said from SoFi Stadium in a video shared by the Los Angeles Rams. "Excited to be here."
Ready to get to work.
Matthew Stafford checkin' in from @SoFiStadium!
Both teams also shared the first look at the uniforms Goff and Stafford will wear, with each keeping their previous number.
1⃣6⃣
First look at QB1 in his new threads 🤩