WATCH: David Blough, Lions cheer on Melissa Gonzalez in Olympics

Lions quarterback David Blough talked Saturday about the support his teammates and coaching staff showed for his wife, Melissa Gonzalez, who is competing in the Tokyo Olympics.
David Blough Lions Watch Party
Posted at 10:22 PM, Jul 31, 2021
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough was joined by teammates and members of the coaching staff Friday night to watch Blough's wife, Melissa Gonzalez, compete in the Tokyo Olympics.

Gonzalez, competing for Colombia, qualified for the semifinals in the women's 400-meter hurdles, which will take place Monday at 7:55 a.m. Eastern Time.

"Man, it was incredible," Blough said Saturday. "Coach (Dan) Campbell and his staff have made this more special than it already was."

"That's my raw emotion, whether it's the first round of the Olympics or she's running at Tyler Community College in Texas. I turn around and see (the coaching staff), and it made us feel loved. It made me feel loved. And sending the video I had to Melissa made her emotional and cry, and that's what it's all about. This is a family, it's what we're trying to build. It was very special."

"It was outstanding, man," said Campbell. "It was so good. But to watch her run, it was pretty cool. It was one of the experiences that’s kind of why – it’s what makes this thing special. You don’t always get to have these types of experiences, but to me, that embodies the, ‘enjoy the ride’ because that was pretty cool. It was a moment, I can tell you that. So, good luck to her in the semis."

