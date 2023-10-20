The Detroit Lions are doing things they haven't done in 80 years; here's a few

The Detroit Lions are 5-1 on the season and now have the best record in the NFL with two other teams, after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.

In the win, the Lions continued to do things they haven't done in decades, and the Detroit Lions communications team tweets out those things throughout the game.

Related: Detroit Lions fans are taking over other teams' stadiums, and players are noticing

For example, the Lions have held opponents to under 50 rushing yards three times in the first six games of the season. The last time they did that was in 1943.

Also, for just the fourth time in franchise history, the Lions haven't allowed an opponent to gain 100 rushing yards in any of the first six games of the season. The only other times they did that were in 1930, 1931 and 1932.

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had another 100-yard game, his ninth career game. That tied him with Calvin Johnson for the second-most 100-yard receiving games a Lions player has had through their first career season.

Jameson Williams caught his second career touchdown catch, making a spectacular play for the 45-yard touchdown. His first two touchdowns have been 40 yards or longer, and the last Lions player to do that was Germane Crowell in 1998.

Detroit has also won four straight games by 14 or more points for the first time since 1969, according to the team.

Finally, the team has an NFL best streak for 20+ points games for the 15th straight game.