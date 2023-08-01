The Detorit Lions held their longest practice of training camp

Sports Reporter Thomas Cook checks in from Detroit Lions training camp. Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown continues to make plays while defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson is back in full team drills.

Marvin Jones Jr. is back in Detroit after two years with the Jacksonville Jaguars and can sense a difference with this team.

"I think you I think you can but you just have to you have to go in the field and do it. That's the thing is that you can see this or you can see that but it doesn't it doesn't matter. What matters of what happens when the lights are on," Jones Jr. said.

