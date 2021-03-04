Report: Lions to release cornerback Desmond Trufant

DETROIT, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have informed cornerback Desmond Trufant they plan to release him at the start of the new league year later this month, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Trufant signed a two-year free agent deal with the Lions in March 2020 after spending his first seven seasons with the Atlanta Falcons.

Trufant appeared in six games for Detroit in 2020, and was placed on injured reserve in December after aggravating a hamstring injury in the team's Thanksgiving Day loss to the Houston Texans.