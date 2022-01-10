Watch
SportsNFLLions

Actions

Report: Lions, offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn to part ways

items.[0].image.alt
Paul Sancya/AP
Anthony Lynn, Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator, watches during warmups before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Anthony Lynn Eagles Lions Football
Posted at 10:29 AM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 10:29:34-05

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions are set to part ways with offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn following Sunday's season finale, according to a report from NFL Network.

Lynn was hired by the Lions in January 2021 following four seasons as Los Angeles Chargers head coach.

Head coach Dan Campbell took over Detroit's play-calling duties from Lynn starting with the Lions' Week 10 tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up today!