Report: Lions, offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn to part ways

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions are set to part ways with offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn following Sunday's season finale, according to a report from NFL Network.
Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn going through his pregame routine in what appears to be his final game with Detroit— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) January 9, 2022
Video by @wxyzdetroit’s @CBrit24 pic.twitter.com/ctpJ5qu8jN
Lynn was hired by the Lions in January 2021 following four seasons as Los Angeles Chargers head coach.
Head coach Dan Campbell took over Detroit's play-calling duties from Lynn starting with the Lions' Week 10 tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Dan Campbell says he’s not going to get into the report about Anthony Lynn leaving Detroit. Said he hasn’t talked to Lynn yet, but will address it tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/sdG9nrFYKy— Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) January 9, 2022