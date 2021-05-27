Report: Lions' Joel Heath out for season with torn ACL

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Joel Heath will miss the upcoming season due to a torn ACL, according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Calling it an 'unfortunate freak injury,' Pelissero reports that Heath went down during bag drills as part of an individual workout period.

The Lions are holding OTA offseason workouts this week at team headquarters in Allen Park.

Heath, who opted out of the 2020 NFL season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, signed a futures contract with Detroit in the offseason.

The Houston Texans signed Heath as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State in 2016. In four seasons with the Texans, Heath registered 24 solo tackles and three sacks over 32 games.