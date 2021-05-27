Watch
SportsNFLLions

Actions

Report: Lions' Joel Heath out for season with torn ACL

items.[0].image.alt
David J. Phillip/AP
In this file photo from Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, Houston Texans defensive end Joel Heath (93) practices a move during a joint NFL training camp practice with the Detroit Lions in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
FILE Joel Heath Texans Football
Posted at 9:38 PM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 21:38:45-04

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Joel Heath will miss the upcoming season due to a torn ACL, according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Calling it an 'unfortunate freak injury,' Pelissero reports that Heath went down during bag drills as part of an individual workout period.

The Lions are holding OTA offseason workouts this week at team headquarters in Allen Park.

Heath, who opted out of the 2020 NFL season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, signed a futures contract with Detroit in the offseason.

The Houston Texans signed Heath as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State in 2016. In four seasons with the Texans, Heath registered 24 solo tackles and three sacks over 32 games.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2021 Senior Spotlight

Celebrate a 2021 High School Senior!