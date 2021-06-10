Watch
SportsNFLLions

Actions

NFL reveals 3-game preseason schedule for Detroit Lions

items.[0].image.alt
Darron R. Silva/Getty Images
DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 29: An exterior view of Ford Field taken before the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Detroit Lions on September 29, 2002 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. The Lions won 26-21. (Photo by Darron R. Silva/ Getty Images)
Ford Field
Posted at 2:48 PM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 14:48:26-04

(WSYM) — The NFL has unveiled the 2021 preseason schedule with the Detroit Lions and every other team playing three games.

Detroit will play two games at home and one on the road in August for the schedule.

Check it out below.

August 13 – Buffalo Bills 7 p.m.
August 21 – at Pittsburgh Steelers - 7:30 p.m.
August 27 – Indianapolis Colts - 7 p.m.

The team's regular-season schedule is below.

REGULAR SEASON
Sunday, September 12 - vs. San Francisco (1:00, FOX)
Monday, September 20 - at Green Bay (8:15, ESPN)
Sunday, September 26 - vs. Baltimore (1:00, CBS)
Sunday, October 3 - at Chicago (1:00, FOX)
Sunday, October 10 - at Minnesota (1:00, FOX)
Sunday, October 17 - vs. Cincinnati (1:00, FOX)
Sunday, October 24 - at Los Angeles Rams (4:05, FOX)
Sunday, October 31 - vs. Philadelphia (1:00, FOX)
BYE WEEK
Sunday, November 14 - at Pittsburgh (1:00, FOX)
Sunday, November 21 - at Cleveland (1:00, FOX)
Thursday, November 25 - vs. Chicago (12:30, FOX)
Sunday, December 5 - vs. Minnesota (1:00, CBS)
Sunday, December 12 - at Denver (4:05, FOX)
Sunday, December 19 - vs. Arizona (1:00, FOX)
Sunday, December 26 - at Atlanta (1:00, FOX)
Sunday, January 2 - at Seattle (4:25, FOX)
Sunday, January 9 - vs. Green Bay (1:00, FOX)

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2021 Senior Spotlight

Celebrate a 2021 High School Senior!