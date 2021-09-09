Watch
SportsNFLLions

Actions

Looking for Lions star power: who steps up in 2021? Dave Birkett chats with Brad Galli

items.[0].image.alt
Gary McCullough/AP
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
TJ Hockenson
Posted at 3:43 PM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 15:43:11-04

Which Lions jersey will we see most in the stands this season? Which players should Detroit fans be most excited to watch in 2021?

Detroit Free Press writer Dave Birkett joined Brad Galli to answer those questions.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up today!