Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

David Richard/AP
Calvin Johnson, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021, speaks during the induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Calvin Johnson Hall of Fame Football
Posted at 11:34 PM, Aug 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-08 23:34:09-04

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The guy called Megatron once had an unenviable nickname: Butterfingers.

Calvin Johnson certainly outgrew his penchant for dropping the ball, becoming one of the NFL’s most productive receivers. He has been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Johnson spent nine seasons with the Lions, and Detroit made the playoffs only twice. Indeed, Johnson suffered through an 0-16 season, yet led the league with 12 touchdown catches and had 1,331 yards for a 17.1 average.

Johnson finished his nine-year career with 731 receptions for 11,619 yards and 83 TDs. Those numbers, and the impact he had on the sport made him a first-year eligible selection for the hall.

Stressing how much pain he was in throughout his career, Johnson said he still “made up my mind I’d be the most dominant receiver in the NFL.” He accepted the nickname given to him by fellow receiver Roy Williams, pinpointing his second pro season as when “the Megatron mindset was born.”

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

