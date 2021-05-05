Watch
Lions sign TE Darren Fells, who played for Detroit in 2017

Matt Patterson/AP
Houston Texans tight end Darren Fells (87) carries the ball after a reception during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
Posted at 4:15 PM, May 05, 2021
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed tight end Darren Fells.

Detroit made the move Wednesday, giving the team a veteran at the position it can put on the field with Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson.

The 35-year-old Fells has 123 career catches with 1,483 yards receiving and 21 touchdowns. The previous two years in Houston, he had a combined 55 catches for 653 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Fells has started 76 games — including 13 with the Lions in 2017 — and played in 102 games with Arizona, Detroit, Cleveland and the Texans. He was a rebounding standout at UC Irvine and played basketball in Argentina, Mexico, Belgium, Finland and France before playing in the NFL.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
