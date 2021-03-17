Menu

Lions sign former Packers RB Jamaal Williams to 2-year deal

Posted at 8:41 AM, Mar 17, 2021
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions have signed former Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams to a 2-year deal.

It was first reported by ESPN and then confirmed by Williams in a tweet.

Williams is expected to be the team's No. 2 running back behind DeAndre Swift, and will replace Adrian Peterson, who was with the team last season.

He had 500 carries for 1,985 yards and 10 touchdowns in his time with Green Bay.

