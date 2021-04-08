Watch
SportsNFLLions

Actions

Lions sign ex-Bills S Dean Marlowe to bolster bad defense

items.[0].image.alt
Brett Carlsen/AP
FILE - Buffalo Bills strong safety Dean Marlowe walks off the field after an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Orchard Park, N.Y., in this Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, file photo. The Detroit Lions signed safety Dean Marlowe on Thursday, April 8, 2021, hoping he can help a defense that was one of the worst in NFL history last season. Marlowe played in 15 games last year in his third season with the Buffalo Bills. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen, File)
Dean Marlowe Lions Free Agency Football
Posted at 4:06 PM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 16:06:35-04

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed safety Dean Marlowe, hoping he can help a defense that was one of the worst in NFL history last season.

Marlowe played in 15 games last year in his third season with the Buffalo Bills. He had a career-high two interceptions along with 16 tackles and a fumble recovery last season. Marlowe started four games last year and has started seven in his 31-game career.

The former James Madison player earned a spot in the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Carolina Panthers in 2015 and spent his first two years in the league with them.

Detroit gave up 519 points and 6,716 yards last season, breaking team records set by its winless team in 2008 and ranking among the league’s all-time worst in both categories.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
News Staff

Meet Our FOX 47 Reporters