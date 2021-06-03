Lions showing interest in free agent RB Todd Gurley

DETROIT, Mich. — Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Thursday the team is interested in potentially signing free agent running back Todd Gurley.

"We have interest in Todd," said Campbell. "We do. We’re talking with him and his agent. We do, we have interest in him. But I would say this, just because we have interest in him that does not affect our feeling and our thoughts on both (D’Andre) Swift and Jamaal (Williams). It does not.”

Campbell added that the team would prefer to get a deal done sooner rather than later if possible, but that he also wouldn't set a deadline on the process.

Running backs coach Duce Staley also discussed the possibility of Gurley joining the Lions backfield.

"You sit back and you say his name and all kind of highlights just pop up," said Staley. "He's a guy who's been very successful in the league. He's a guy who, you go back a couple years ago, was unstoppable. We're looking at anyone who can help the Lions. And Todd Gurley can definitely help the Lions."

Gurley played 15 games for the Atlanta Falcons in 2020, rushing for 678 yards and nine touchdowns.