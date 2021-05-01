Watch
Lions select Washington DT Levi Onwuzurike in second round of NFL Draft

Ted S. Warren/AP
Levi Onwuzurike, a defensive tackle, stands on the field, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at the start of Washington's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Posted at 10:05 PM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 22:05:43-04

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions selected defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike of Washington in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday night.

Onwuzurike played mostly nose tackle with the Huskies. He was a second-team All-American in the preseason, but he opted out of the 2020 season.

It’s the second straight day the Lions tried to improve on the line of scrimmage. They drafted offensive tackle Penei Sewell with the seventh overall pick.

Onwuzurike was taken at No. 41. He played in all 13 games in 2019, starting 12. He was named to the AP’s All-Pac-12 second team.

He had 95 tackles and seven sacks in three seasons at Washington.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
