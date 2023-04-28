Watch Now
Lions select Iowa Linebacker Jack Campbell with 18th pick in the NFL Draft

The Lions selected Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs and Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday.
Posted at 9:17 AM, Apr 28, 2023
((WXYZ) — With the 18th pick in the NFL Draft, their second of the first round, the Detroit Lions have selected Iowa Linebacker Jack Campbell.

Campbell won both the Butkus Award and the William V. Campbell as a senior in 2022. As a senior, Campbell had 59 solo tackles, and 125 total tackles. 5.5 tackles were for loss. He also had 1 sack, 2 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 forced fumble.

During his career at Iowa, he had 139 solo tackles, 299 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, and 5 interceptions.

